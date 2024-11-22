Tamil Nadu declares 24 public holidays for 2025

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday declared 24 public holidays for 2025 under the Negotiable Instruments Act for State government offices and all commercial and cooperative banks in the State. These holidays will also apply to all State government undertakings, corporations, and boards.

The G.O. issued in this regard stated that all offices under the control of the Tamil Nadu government will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, besides the dates specified in the notification, except for the annual closing of accounts on April 1, 2025.

In 2025, Bakrid and Krishna Jayanthi will fall on Saturdays, while Republic Day, Telugu New Year's Day, and Muharram will be on Sundays. The Pongal festival will be observed with three consecutive public holidays, starting on January 14, followed by Thiruvalluvar Day and Uzhavar Thirunal on January 15 and 16. Additionally, Telugu New Year's Day, Ramzan, and the annual closing of accounts for commercial and cooperative banks will fall on three consecutive days: March 30, 31, and April 1, respectively. Independence Day and Krishna Jayanthi will be observed on consecutive days, August 15 and 16. Vijaya Dasami and Gandhi Jayanthi will coincide on October 2.