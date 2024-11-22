Tangedco has no commercial tie-up with Adani Group in last three years: Senthil Balaji

KARUR: The Adani Group has no commercial relationship with the Tangedco in the past three years, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji said in Karur on Thursday.

Responding to questions about reports of an arrest warrant issued against Gautam Adani by a New York court, the minister clarified that the Tamil Nadu government has only signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a union government agency for power procurement.

“I came across reports on social media about a case being filed in the US against the Adani Group. Several states were mentioned in those reports, with Tamil Nadu also being briefly referenced. I want to clarify that as far as the Tangedco is concerned, there has been no commercial relationship with the Adani Group in the past three years,” he affirmed.