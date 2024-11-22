VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan recalls statement, says he too wanted to be CM

DINDIGUL: Recalling a statement he had made 20 years ago, VCK founder and Chidambaram Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan said he too had wished to become the chief minister.

Addressing a public gathering in Palani, Thirumavalavan said, “When I stepped into politics, I vowed to make common and underprivileged people a powerful and strong force, ensuring that the last man tastes the sweetness of democracy and the poor gain the key to govern and rule. But it is not easy.”

“A few reporters asked me when will I become the CM. It is not the question of becoming the CM or PM, but what is important is raising the status of weaker communities. Twenty years ago, I gave an interview to a magazine and mentioned that I too wish and dream to become the CM. This doesn’t mean I alone want to become the CM. It means that a common man should come to power,” he said.

“Currently, we have just placed a dot, and we need more dots to create a ‘koolam’. To create a large koolam, we need several hundred dots. Similarly, after taking just one step, we cannot capture power. Many people, even before starting a political party, dream of capturing power in the state.

“We are slowly growing and have become an unavoidable force in state politics. We have entered Maharashtra and other states, but we need to strengthen our organisation structurally. To this end, we have announced the appointment of a district secretary for each assembly seat,” Thirumavalavan said.