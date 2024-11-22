Waterbodies brim across western Tamil Nadu, arrival of migratory birds dip in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: According to the Coimbatore Nature Society (CNS), which conducted a study of wetlands in the district, the arrival of migratory bird species in Coimbatore is sharply declining. Experts say most waterbodies in western TN, due to rainfall, have a widespread availability of prey, which could be a reason for the birds not to converge at a single place.

The study was conducted from November 12 - 17 by a team of 35 members from the society, and it was coordinated by senior bird watcher A Pavendhan. The study has revealed that only 25 migratory bird species were present in wetlands of Coimbatore compared to 47 species observed in January this year.

According to the study, migratory bird count declined to 1,060 individual birds from 2,816 recorded during January. Among 25 migratory bird species, eight are water birds and the remaining 17 are terrestrial birds. “Migratory waterfowl species are missing in most of the wetlands.

In fact, Northern Shoveler was the only migrant duck species recorded during the study. Even waders like Sandpipers, plovers are missing or very low in number. Warblers are the ones who are usually the first ones to arrive but are largely missing and very few.

Migratory raptors like Booted eagles, Greater Spotted eagles, Ospreys and Marsh Harriers are missing in most wetlands. Even resident birds like Pelicans, Eurasian Spoonbills, Ibises, storks are very few in number,” said G Prakash, a senior bird watcher in CNS.