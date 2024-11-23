AIADMK functionaries clash in Tirunelveli during meeting over poor performance in Lok Sabha polls

TIRUNELVELI: Supporters of AIADMK's Tirunelveli district secretary Thachai Ganesaraja and deputy propaganda secretary 'Popular' Muthiah attacked each other during a review meeting in the presence of former minister SP Velumani at a private marriage hall here on Friday. The clash erupted after Muthiah allegedly blamed Ganesaraja for the party's poor performance in the recent parliamentary election.

In his address, Muthaiah said, "AIADMK faced a humiliating defeat in the Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency. In some assembly sectors of Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency, our party secured fewer votes than Naam Tamilar Katchi."

However, Ganesaraja interrupted the speech and said that party matters should not be discussed publicly. Following this, an argument broke out between their supporters which escalated into a physical altercation. There was an exchange of obscene words and blows in front of party leaders and cadres. Taking control of the situation, former minister Velumani took the microphone and urged everyone to remain calm. He assured that the grievances would be conveyed to the high command.

Ganesaraja's supporters removed those who had raised objections from the hall. The meeting resumed after order was restored, but the incident has created ripples in political circles in Tirunelveli, sources said.

Sources further said, AIADMK functionaries were involved in a clash on Thursday. Meanwhile, Velumani along with Ganesaraja met BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran at his house. The meeting has raised eyebrows, as AIADMK leaders have been consistently asserting that the party will not form an alliance with the BJP. When contacted by TNIE, Nagendran said that Velumani visited his residence just to invite him to his son's marriage.