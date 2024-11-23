Anna University drops move to hire faculty on daily-wage basis

CHENNAI: Anna University on Friday issued a statement that their circular dated November 20 regarding the appointment of temporary teaching and non-teaching staff on a daily-wage basis through an outsourcing agency was issued inadvertently.

The university has now clearly mentioned that only non-teaching staff would be engaged through an outsourcing agency.

In a statement, the university said, “The circular, regarding engagement of temporary teachers through an outsourcing agency was wrongly issued due to negligence. On realising the error, we clarify that only temporary engagement of non-teaching staff will be done through an outsourcing agency.”

The previous circular evoked widespread criticism from academicians and students. A professor from the university said, “The university is treating teachers like daily wage labourers. If you outsource the appointment of teachers and hire them on a daily wage basis, then you can very well predict the quality of academics in the university, as there will be no accountability from such teachers.”

The old circular mentioned that by the orders of the finance committee and the syndicate, instructions have been issued for the engagement of temporary teaching and non-teaching staff members on daily wages/consolidated pay.

Further, the circular cited that new engagement of said staff on a daily wage basis should be done only by outsourcing through a manpower agency, and if needed such engagements should be done only for the duration of the project and their pay should be distributed from the project fund.