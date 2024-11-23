Fake certificate: Medical admission of three cancelled in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The selection committee under the Directorate of Medical Education has cancelled the admission of three students who had submitted forged certificates and joined MBBS under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota.

During a genuineness verification, the embassy certificates submitted by six applicants under the NRI quota were found to be fake, of them three had gotten their MBBS allotment, said the committee, which plans to initiate legal action.

As per the rules of the prospectus, the allotment of the three candidates was cancelled, the committee said in the notification. The three seats would be added to the vacancies and included in the special round of counselling commencing on November 25, it said.

However, officials from the selection committee refused to disclose the names of the colleges to the students had gained admission.

The medical counselling for MBBS, BDS admissions this year commenced in Tamil Nadu on August 21.