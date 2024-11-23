Farmers hope for a miracle as Dharmapuri receives less rain

DHARMAPURI: Farmers are increasingly worried by the district's lack of rainfall even during the North East monsoon. Data shared by the district administration showed Dharmapuri has a shortfall of over 255.35mm of rainfall this year.

Dharmapuri is among the districts in the state that are entirely dependent on rainfall. Rainwater is stored in over 74 PWD tanks and eight dams across the district.

However, this year the rainfall has been poor with a shortfall of 255.35 mm as against the normal of 942 mm. Farmers predict a harsh season.

As per the data from the Dharmapuri administration, the SW monsoon which provides up to 403.10 mm of rain had only provided 266.39 mm of rainfall.

There is a shortfall of 136.71 mm of rainfall. Similarly, the North East monsoon provided up to 322.40 mm of rainfall. But till now the district received only about 202.06 mm of rainfall. So far a shortfall of 102.04 mm of rainfall in the North East monsoon.

S Chinnasamy from Pennagaram said, “With only 40 days left for the NE monsoon to end, it is highly unlikely that there will be a sudden increase in rainfall. As per data, in December we get about 40 mm of rainfall and we are hoping for a miracle.”

S Selvaraj from Nallampalli said, “The district has over 638 lakes under the DRDA and 74 lakes under the PWD. Over 63 of the 74 PWD lakes are dry. As far as dams are concerned only Vaniyar Dam and Varattar Vallimadurai have over 95 % others have reserves of less than 60%. The water level is completely insufficient for us to last the South West monsoon which picks up in June. So farmers are deeply concerned.”

S Arunkumar, a subject matter specialist (Meteorology), formerly with the KVK, said, “As per the IMD data, only a few districts have not benefited from the North East monsoon. In Dharmapuri’s case, there is likely to be more rainfall in the upcoming months.”

Officials in the Agriculture Department said, “Farmers need not be concerned by this. Food production will in no way be affected in the district.”

Dharmapuri has over 1.90 lakh farmers involved in the cultivation of sugarcane, cotton, paddy, and millets like ragi, horsetail, and pearl. Further, the district has cultivation of horticulture crops like tomatoes, mangoes, tapioca and other crops.