Heavy wind, rough sea: Seven mechanised boats get damaged in Mandapam in Rameswaram

RAMANATHAPURAM: Due to a heavy gale, seven mechanised boats anchored in shallow waters near the coast washed ashore, which led to damages. Fishermen's leader urged the government to complete the Mandapam backwater fishing harbour to address the issues. Ministers KKSSR Ramachandran and Rajakanappan inspected the damages.
Climate warnings were issued by the IMD, considering the increased off-shore wind flow at sea. Hence, fishermen did not venture into the sea for the last couple of days. Accordingly, all fishing boats were anchored in shallow waters near the shore. Following heavy downpours and intense off-shore wind, several mechanised boats washed ashore and got damaged in the Mandapam area.
"My boat washed ashore and got severely damaged. Fixing the boat requires nearly Rs 3 lakh. Without the boat we do not have any other source of income, even fixing of boat takes 2-3 weeks. I hope the government provides compensation." said boat owner Sudhakar of Mandapam.
Fishermen Association Leader M Jahir Hussain of Mandapam said, "Construction of a fishing harbour with a backwater facility is the permanent solution. Though it was announced a couple of years back, the works have not been started, leaving fishermen to face hardships. Now fishermen have to spend more thanRs 3 lakh to fix the boats. Considering the fishermen's situation, we request the state government to provide compensation."
On Friday, Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran along with Minister Rajakanappan inspected the damaged boats and interacted with the fishermen. While addressing the media, Ramachandran said the fisheries welfare department will be providing adequate compensation to the fishermen, whose boats got damaged. He added that earlier about Rs 25 crore was sanctioned for construction of a backwater facility in Mandapam but the actual project requires about Rs 40 crore.
He added that he will be taking up the issue of compensation and additional fund requirements for back water facility construction with Chief Minister M K Stalin.