Heavy wind, rough sea: Seven mechanised boats get damaged in Mandapam in Rameswaram

Fishermen Association Leader M Jahir Hussain of Mandapam said, "Construction of a fishing harbour with a backwater facility is the permanent solution. Though it was announced a couple of years back, the works have not been started, leaving fishermen to face hardships. Now fishermen have to spend more thanRs 3 lakh to fix the boats. Considering the fishermen's situation, we request the state government to provide compensation."



On Friday, Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran along with Minister Rajakanappan inspected the damaged boats and interacted with the fishermen. While addressing the media, Ramachandran said the fisheries welfare department will be providing adequate compensation to the fishermen, whose boats got damaged. He added that earlier about Rs 25 crore was sanctioned for construction of a backwater facility in Mandapam but the actual project requires about Rs 40 crore.



He added that he will be taking up the issue of compensation and additional fund requirements for back water facility construction with Chief Minister M K Stalin.