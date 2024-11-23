How a Chennai firm was part of Germany’s biggest ‘Wirecard’ fintech scandal

CHENNAI: A recent order issued by the Enforcement Directorate’s adjudication authority in Chennai has brought out a TN firm’s crucial link to the scandal that led to Germany’s biggest Fintech firm ‘Wirecard’ becoming insolvent after an expose by London-based Financial Times. The alleged crime spawned a book and a Netflix documentary titled "Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard".

In the October 30 order, the ED authority said that Wirecard had jacked up the price it paid in 2016 to buy Chennai-based Fintech firm Hermes I Tickets Pvt Ltd (HITPL) from Rs 275 crore to Rs 2,400 crore by routing the transaction through a Mauritius-based entity Emerging Markets Investment Fund (EMIF). The agency said the transaction was a "pre-planned insider agreement to divert the differential sale proceeds" as HITPL was not worth the valuation.

The Financial Times in December 2019 had questioned if the transaction was part of a giant fraud to inflate Wirecard's sales and profits. The German firm eventually filed for insolvency in June 2020 revealing that 1.9 billion Euros had gone missing from its accounts.

ED's order also indicates that the sellers of HITPL had met Jan Marsalek, the disgraced former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Wirecard who was later declared a fugitive and suspected Russian spy operative, multiple times during the course of the deal.