Man held for swindling Rs 85 lakh in fake medical admission scam in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly swindling Rs 85 lakh under the pretext of securing medical college admissions. The accused, Govindharaj, had been employed as a godown assistant at the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation in Nagapattinam for the last nine years.

According to the police, Govindharaj had been a close friend of the complainant’s husband for the past decade. He claimed to have connections with officials and ministers in the state education department and assured the complainant that he could arrange medical college admissions through his influence.

Believing his claims, the complainant’s husband collected Rs 15 lakh from his friend for his daughter’s admission and handed the money to Govindharaj. Several others across the state also transferred funds through the complainant’s husband, bringing the total to Rs 85.44 lakh, which was deposited into Govindharaj’s bank account.

However, when admissions were not forthcoming, and Govindharaj neither returned the money nor provided any updates, the victims realised they had been deceived.

Following a complaint, a case was registered by the Job Racket Wing of the Avadi City Police.

Govindharaj was tracked down and arrested at a hideout in Valparai on Wednesday, the police said. He had spent all the money he had collected. After an inquiry, he was remanded in judicial custody.