NCMC cards to be available in 41 stations in Chennai

CHENNAI: AGS Transact Technologies Limited, one of the leading providers of integrated omni-channel payment solutions in India, providing digital and cash-based solutions to banks and corporate clients, extended deployment of ‘Ongo Ride’, an instant national common mobility card (NCMC) solution across 41 Chennai Metro stations. Earlier, the cards were available only in 13 stations.

Ongo has introduced an industry-first instant NCMC issuance process, enabling commuters to purchase ready-to-use NCMC cards via unique dispensers installed at Chennai metro stations.

Priced at Rs 100, each card comes preloaded with Rs 50, and can be recharged up to Rs 2,000 at ticket counters across all metro stations. Commuters can select the card, pay via UPI, and collect it instantly.

Ongo Ride will be available across all Chennai metro stations by December, with plans to expand to other metro systems across India.