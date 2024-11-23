New roundabout to fix blind spot near Ukkadam bus stand in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The road safety wing of the State Highways Department in Coimbatore has planned to construct a roundabout at Valankulam bypass road where buses from the Ukkadam bus terminus exit. The move came after motorists and social activists pointed out the blind spot on the road after the construction of the Ukkadam flyover.

The 3.8 km, Rs 481.95-crore flyover was inaugurated by the Chief Minister on August 9. For the project, roundabouts were constructed at Ukkadam Police Station-Perur Bypass Road Junction, Ukkadam Bus Stand-Valankulam Road Junction, Vincent Road-Valankulam Road Junction, and at Aathupalam Junction. While officials completed constructing concrete structures of the roundabout, soil filling and other works are in progress.

A fund of Rs 1.8 crore was allocated to construct a roundabout at the Kurichi Pirivu-Podanur Road junction near the Ukkadam flyover’s Pollachi Road ramp and also to level the uneven or irregular gradient of the road surface. In this situation, the public and social activists raised concerns over the blind spot near the Ukkadam bus terminus exit where motorists proceeding towards Valankulam Road and Vincent Road roundabout are unable to spot the buses exiting the bus stand.

Given this, the district collector, highways officials, TNSTC, and other officials inspected the bus stand and the blind spot on the road and instructed the officials to come up with a solution. Following the inspection, officials plan to construct a roundabout on Valankulam Road.

State Highways Department (Road Safety) divisional engineer, G Manuneethi, told TNIE, “As the road is narrow and buses need to turn, we are planning to set up a small roundabout. The slope on the road will be corrected and will be evened to a certain extent. We shall inspect the spot again along with the Highways (C&M) officials and come up with a design that’s suitable for all vehicles including the buses.”