Officials say water release for second crop season based on rainfall in Madurai

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM: The current availability of water is enough for single crop season, the decision to release water for the next season will be taken based on rainfall, said WRD officials. The statement came after Kalandhiri farmers demanded water for the second crop season at the agriculture grievances meeting held in Madurai on Friday.

Ahead of the meeting, WRD officials mentioned that the current availability of water in the dams is enough only for the single crop season. Farmers said that water was being released for Melur farmers for samba paddy cultivation. When farmers from Kallandhiri, who will start harvest in the double crop season, demanded the release of water for the second season, officials asked farmers to wait for a couple of days as they would decide on water release based on rainfall.

Farmer Leader M P Raman appreciated the government's decision to extend crop insurance registration till November 30. Similarly, considering the welfare of maize farmers, dates for insuring maize crops could also be extended by the government.

Later, farmers from Arittapatti raised objections to the proposed tungsten mining. Madurai collector pointed out that the district administration did not receive any information about such projects, and no comments were made on the issue.

Madurai Collector M S Sangeetha assured to take action on the issues raised by the farmers during the meeting held on Friday. Similarly, during the farmers' grievances meeting held in Ramanathapuram, farmers said that there was a shortage of fertilizers in open markets. Officials were asked to ensure that the farmers would get fertilizers without delay. Slight commotion prevailed among farmers and forest department officials, which was pacified by agriculture officials.