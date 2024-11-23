Prison inmate tries to kill himself, upset over shifting of block in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A 31-year-old inmate at the Tiruchy central prison attempted to take his own life soon after being transferred to another block allegedly after sexually harassing other inmates.

According to police, M Mohamed Hussain of Pattukkottai in Thanjavur district, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in a Pocso case, had been lodged in block 22 of the prison since January 2024.

He was transferred to block 10 on Thursday by the jail authorities after he sexually harassed two fellow prisoners, police said. He was said to be upset with the shift and tried to stuff pieces of glass in his mouth on Thursday.

He also threatened prison officials, sources said. The KK Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating the matter based on a complaint lodged by prison officer Saminathan.

