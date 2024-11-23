Private firm staff tries to rob bank after losing money in online rummy in TN

CHENNAI: In a bid to recover the money lost while playing online rummy, a 45-year-old private firm employee earning Rs 1 lakh a month tried to break into a bank at Red Hills and steal money. However, as he cut open the grill gate with a hacksaw blade, the alarm went off and he was nabbed.

According to police, G Suresh of Veerapuram in Tiruvallur district had lost Rs 20 lakh playing online rummy and decided to rob a bank. Before the bank closed for Thursday, Suresh went to the building’s terrace and hid in a spot.

When night fell, he went to the first floor of the building where the branch of the nationalised bank is located and tried to cut open the grill door. However, the alarm went off when he entered the premises and the manager received an alert. The manager informed police and a team rushed to the spot.

As soon as the alarm went off, Suresh ran back to his hiding place on the terrace. But, the police team conducted a search and nabbed him. Suresh confessed to the crime and was arrested and sent for judicial remand.