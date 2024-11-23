Sellers illegally hoarding fertilizers to create artificial shortage, says Tamil Nadu farmers

THOOTHUKUDI: In spite of intensifying northeast monsoon, shortage of fertilizers has been posing a major challenge for the farmers of the district in pursuing the cultivation of various crops. The primary agriculture cooperative societies and private sellers are illegally hoarding the fertilizers to sell it at higher prices, alleged the farmers.



Pinning hopes on the northeast monsoon, over 3 lakh hectares of land are brought under cultivation every year during the rabi crop season. As a large number of farmers enter into cultivation during the period, depending upon rivers, streams, wells and rainwater for irrigation, the demand for fertilizers like urea, DAP (Diammonium Phosphate), Potash and complexes spike.



Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam president Ragavan said that there has been a shortage of fertilizers like urea and DAP at primary agriculture cooperative societies and with private sellers. As a result, the farmers are unable to obtain sufficient quantities from the societies or at private fertilizer shops.



A farmer from Karungulam region, on conditions of anonymity, told TNIE that the fertilizer sellers, with the agricultural officers' connivance, are artificially creating a shortage-like scenario by illegally hoarding the fertilizers at certain houses and godowns in the outskirts to sell it at higher prices. A bag of urea is sold at Rs 350 to Rs 400, while its actual cost is Rs 266.50, and the cost of DAP is Rs 2,000 per bag while it actually costs Rs 1,350, he added.



The farmer further alleged that sellers of both private and societies do not provide receipts for the purchase, despite collecting the Aadhaar details. "If we complain about illegal hoarding and the unlawful pricing to any agricultural department official, they inform the details of the complainants to the sellers, who refuse to provide fertilisers thereafter. Hence no farmer dares to complain about it," he added.



Meanwhile, Sudalaimani, a farmer of Alantha village said that fertilisers like DAP are in high demand as it is necessary for crop growth. However, it is not available in the nearby primary agriculture society at Vallanadu, he said. Agricultural department officials were unavailable for comments.

