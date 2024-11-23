‘Stop forceful eviction of people from Inam lands’ says May 17 Movement leader

CHENNAI: May 17 Movement leader Thirumurugan Gandhi and representatives of associations for those who live on Inam lands on Friday urged the HR and CE department and the Waqf Board to stop forceful eviction of those who are residing in Inam lands and those who are doing agriculture on such lands. Inam lands are grants or rewards by rulers or colonial authorities, often for religious, charitable, or service purposes.

Addressing a press conference here, Gandhi and others said during the British regime, the rights over the Inam lands were given to the farmers who were doing agriculture.

The farmers and others who live on these lands had paid all charges of the registration department and got power supply and drinking water supply.

Since the HR and CE Department is claiming rights over these Inam lands now, those who have lived on these lands for a long time would be affected. Chief Minister MK Stalin should take action to protect the farmers and others living on Inam lands, they added.