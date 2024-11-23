Tamil Nadu: Woman alleges police threats to withdraw petition, SHRC warns action

TIRUNELVELI: A 40-year-old woman from Kovilpatti broke down during a State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) hearing, alleging that three police personnel from Thoothukudi district were threatening her to withdraw the petition filed against them for assaulting her and her family members in a case. SHRC member V Kannadasan strongly condemned it and warned the policemen of strict action.

"Sub-inspector Hari Kannan, and constables S Pandiyaraj and Saravanakumar, posted in different police stations in Thoothukudi district, threatened me in front of the Tirunelveli circuit house after the previous SHRC hearing. They said I would face consequences if I did not withdraw my petition," the woman told Kannadasan.

While the two constables present at Friday’s hearing initially denied the allegations, they fell silent when she challenged them to swear on their children. Kannadasan later issued a stern warning to the policemen saying that they would face severe punishment if they continue to threaten the woman.

In her petition, the single mother alleged that the police had assaulted her and mentally tortured her two daughters, one of whom has a mental health condition, in 2021. She claimed the police accused her of sheltering a suspect in her house.

"The police trespassed into my house, conducted a search, broke several household items, and beat me up in front of my children. They even squeezed my throat while interrogating me. Due to their continued atrocities, I relocated with my family to Coimbatore. After I filed a petition before the SHRC seeking justice, the personnel started threatening me over phone, asking me to withdraw the case," she told TNIE.



Forest Ranger accused of assault



In another case, advocate R Raju cross-examined former Sankarankovil forest ranger P K Stalin, who, along with other personnel, was accused of attacking five suspects-R Mariappan, T Murugan, S Thoosimadan, M Murugan, and S Ramaiah-in 2020.

The advocate alleged that the forest personnel detained the five men on charges of causing a forest fire and subjected them to severe physical assault. One of the victims partially lost his eyesight, while others were left incapacitated. It was further alleged that the forest personnel prevented the victims from seeking treatment at the Kadayanallur Government Hospital to cover up the incident.

In a separate case, former Kadayam forest ranger Nellainayagam and his team were accused by petitioners Mano Selvam and S Ramasamy of registering a false case and assaulting them. Earlier, Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan met Kannadasan ahead of the hearing.