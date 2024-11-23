Tenders are yet to be floated for the Ukkadam bus stand, the new DPR soon in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Refuting social media reports, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has stated that tenders have not been floated for the construction of the Ukkadam bus terminus, a portion of which was demolished by the highways department to facilitate construction of the Ukkadam-Aathupalam flyover. Sources in CCMC told TNIE that a fresh DPR incorporating design changes suggested by the district collector is yet to be prepared.

During his visit to Pollachi on March 13, the Chief Minister announced that the Ukkadam bus terminus would be reconstructed with state-of-the-art facilities for Rs 20 crore. Given this, officials prepared a draft DPR at Rs 21.55 crore. This DPR included constructing two bus terminals; one near the Ukkadam police station where the existing bus terminus is being operated and another one opposite the police station. Recently, news spread on social media that CCMC had floated tenders for the project.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the CCMC said, “The district collector visited the Ukkadam bus stand on Thursday and suggested some ideas and changes in the design of the new facility. The tender is yet to be floated. Even the DPR has not been prepared yet. We shall revise the DPR based on the suggestions given by the collector, discuss the matter with the CCMC Commissioner and prepare the final DPR which shall be sent to the government for approval and funds.”