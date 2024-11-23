Tungsten row: MP Manickam Tagore writes to PM Modi, says firm’s past is dubious

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Objecting to the auction of the tungsten mining block to a private limited company in Nayakkarpatti, Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore raised the issue with PM Narendra Modi.
In his letter, he sought suspension of the auction as the company holds a controversial track record and the mining threatens the environment, cultural heritage, and well-being of local communities.
In his letter to the PM, the MP noted that the proposed mining block lies within a four-kilometre radius of several temples including Alagar Kovil. With lush forests and diverse wildlife, the area is ecologically sensitive.
Highlighting the Mines and Minerals Act, 1957, the MP said the centralised approach bypasses the state government and local communities, sidelining their voices in decisions that directly impact their lives and environment. The MP also recommended that the PM suspend the mining block auction immediately.
“Revisit the MMDR Act amendments to ensure auction processes involve state authorities and local stakeholders,” he said.