Tungsten row: MP Manickam Tagore writes to PM Modi, says firm’s past is dubious

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Objecting to the auction of the tungsten mining block to a private limited company in Nayakkarpatti, Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore raised the issue with PM Narendra Modi.

In his letter, he sought suspension of the auction as the company holds a controversial track record and the mining threatens the environment, cultural heritage, and well-being of local communities.

In his letter to the PM, the MP noted that the proposed mining block lies within a four-kilometre radius of several temples including Alagar Kovil. With lush forests and diverse wildlife, the area is ecologically sensitive.