200 encroachers on Chinnalapatti SH trouble motorists, passersby

DINDIGUL: Around 200 encroachers have occupied both sides of the state highway in Chinnalapatti and refuse to move out, inconveniencing motorists and commuters.

According to various sources, the distance between Chittaravu and Chinnalapatti Road is more than 1.5 km. However, the entire area has been encroached upon by eateries, hotels, makeshift shops and street hawkers. Motorists are unable to drive through the road during normal hours.

When two buses move in the same direction, it becomes difficult for smaller vehicles to move. We believe around 200 encroachers have occupied spaces on both sides of the state highway.

An official from the state highway department said, "We have received many complaints and petitions from civic bodies about the encroachments on both sides of Chinnalapatti Road in Attur Taluk. Besides, the executive officer of Chinnalapatti has also complained to us. We issued notices to all encroachers two days ago, along with a strict warning. If they do not comply, all makeshift and concrete structures will be removed using earthmovers on the first week of December 2024 using police force."