‘57 lakh women benefit from Magalir Vidiyal Payanam daily’

CHENNAI: Over 57 lakh women are being benefitting from the Magalir Vidiyal Payanam Thittam daily, said press release issued by the government.

“As of October 31, 2024, a total of 570.86 crore trips have been made by women as part of the scheme, with an average of 57.07 lakh women travelling daily,” the release issued here by the government added.

According to studies, the scheme helps women save around Rs 888 per month on transportation expenses.

The release further said in the last three years, Tamil Nadu State Transportation Corporation (TNSTC) bought as many as 2,578 new buses, worth Rs 9,143.70 crore.

In the financial year 2022-23 and 2023-24, to refurbish 1,000 old buses Rs 130 crore and Rs 76.34 crore were allocated respectively. Out of the total 1,500 buses, as many as 1,310 old buses have been refurbished as of October 31.

TNSTC has also increased the basic salary of government transport workers by 5%, it said, adding the state has won 25% of the transport awards at the national level.