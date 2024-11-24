Andhra Pradesh officials hold surprise inspection at AR Dairy in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: A team of officials along with police personnel from Andhra Pradesh made a surprise inspection at AR Dairy Food in Dindigul on Saturday morning in connection with the alleged supply of adulterated ghee with animal fat to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

According to sources, a team of officials and police personnel arrived at the dairy by 11.30 am and conducted a surprise inspection. The officials conducted inspection at several departments and internal facilities, where the company’s key operations are being carried out. They also interrogated top officials of the company for several hours.

In the last week of September, the manager of the procurement department of TTD in Andhra Pradesh had lodged a complaint with the Tirupati (South) police station against the company for supplying adulterated ghee. The Supreme Court had ordered the constitution of a five-member special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the TTD ghee adulteration issue.