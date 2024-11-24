AR Rahman issues legal notice against defamatory posts

CHENNAI: Music composer AR Rahman on Saturday issued a legal notice against “defamatory and fabricated” content circulating on social media platforms, following the announcement of his separation from wife Saira Banu after 29 years of marriage.

The composer’s legal team has warned that the content be taken down within 24 hours, failing which a criminal defamation case under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, will be filed and that the team will also seek prior restraint on such publication by media platforms.

“Some content creators and YouTubers have started a series of calumny write-ups about the same with their own concocted and fertile imaginary stories on their private life. There were also interviews by some busybodies about their own perspective on the failure of their marriage life,” the notice stated.

Rahman’s advocates said there was no truth to the stories and that they were being fabricated in an attempt to garner publicity.

“Our client instructs us to inform that there is not an iota of truth in any of the programmes and interviews, which intend to harm the reputation of our client and also to hurt his family,” Rahman’s legal team said in the notice, adding that such “content-starved” social media users have resorted to defame the music composer for the sake of “cheap, short-lived publicity”.