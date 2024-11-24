CM Stalin hails quiz winners as Dravidian encyclopaedia

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Saturday the ‘Kalaignar 100 - quiz competition,’ which saw the participation of over two lakh contestants from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, has achieved its primary goal of encouraging people to delve into history and principles of the Dravidian movement.

Taking part in the concluding day of the event, Stalin lauded the initiative as a step toward inspiring new thinkers and fostering awareness about the movement’s significance. The competition was organised by the DMK’s women’s wing to mark the birth centenary celebration of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. Stalin distributed prizes and certificates to winners.

Addressing the gathering, Stalin said, “Even today, Kalaignar is a towering leader in Tamil Nadu, a political icon of India and a symbol of administrative excellence — a stature universally acknowledged.”

Lauding the efforts taken by the participants by reading 100 years of history of the Dravidian movement, Stalin called them a “Dravidian encyclopedia.”

Ministers Thangam Thennarasu, Geetha Jeevan, N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and elected representatives participated in the event.