Coimbatore district school education dept launches special drive to trace dropouts

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore district school education department on Friday launched a special drive to trace students who discontinued their education in high and higher secondary schools this academic year.

An educational officer from Coimbatore who did not wish to be named, said, “A couple of days ago, we had conducted a meeting with the headmasters of government high and higher secondary schools in the district. While checking the attendance at a few schools, we found that only a few students due to various reasons have been long absentees this academic year. Headmasters did not take steps to bring them back to school. Following this, we have instructed the headmasters to trace these students by visiting their houses or reaching them out on phones.”

He added, “The main goal of the special drive is to enable such students to continue their studies. Following this, the drive was started.”

A government high school headmaster told TNIE that two students from Classes 9 and 10 have been long absentees and we had taken steps to bring them to school but they did not show any interest.

He added, “Despite this, now class teachers have been instructed to start a special drive to trace the students and they have been further instructed to conduct special classes to prepare the students for the upcoming exams.”