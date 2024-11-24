College professor arrested for impregnating minor girl in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 35-year-old private college professor was arrested on Friday for allegedly impregnating a 17-year-old girl here in Virudhunagar. The incident came to light a day after a newborn baby, delivered by the girl, was found abandoned near a primary health centre in Amathur.

According to sources, the two-day-old baby was spotted by the locals near the PHC on November 15. The baby was rescued and shifted to the government medical college hospital in Virudhunagar. Following the incident, a case was registered with the All Women Police station in Virudhunagar.

Probe revealed that the 17-year-old college girl had given birth to the baby, after being impregnated by the professor, with whom she was allegedly in a relationship. The girl and her family were tenants at the professor's house. The accused person is already married and has two children, sources said.

Meanwhile, the professor, who was booked under the Pocso Act, has been remanded to judicial custody. Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl did not deliver the baby in a hospital. Further probe is under way.