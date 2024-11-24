Dilapidated bridge over Bhavani river poses threat

COIMBATORE: The residents of Mettupalayam town have raised concerns about the dilapidated bridge over the Bhavani River. They say that it poses significant risk to vehicles and allege that officials from the National Highways Department responsible for maintaining the bridge and the road, are reluctant to take action.

A concrete bridge crossing the Bhavani River is the main access point to Nilgiris from Mettupalayam and it was built in 1984.

“The concrete handrails of the bridge have collapsed, leaving exposed iron rods. Pedestrians are now forced to cross the bridge without support from handrails. The platform is also damaged and has several potholes. During rainy days, rainwater cannot drain due to silt accumulated in the bridge’s drainage system. The highways department has also failed to clear built-up sand on both sides of the bridge, posing a threat to commuters, especially those on two-wheelers,” said S Basha, social activist and a CPI (M) functionary.

He submitted a petition to the National Highways Department and the Chief Minister’s cell regarding the condition of the bridge. In response, the department sent a letter on September 7, stating that they have been preparing an estimate for repairing handrails of the bridge and that work would commence once they receive approval. They also mentioned that accumulated sand is being cleared regularly and that the bushes in front of the bridge are being cleared.

However, Basha refuted these claims, stating that no such work has been carried out by the department. “Every time we raise the issue, they give the same response. Two months after receiving the letter, no action has been taken to repair damages. Considering public safety, they should address these issues soon. There is a British-era steel bridge, which is left abandoned, but is stronger than this concrete bridge. While conducting repairs, they should either restore the steel bridge for pedestrian use or preserve it as a historical monument,” Basha said.

Divisional Engineer of National Highways B Dhanabalan said they have been maintaining the bridge and planned to construct an additional bridge with an outlay of Rs 12 crore and are awaiting funds. He added that they will be calling a separate tender for maintenance works shortly. While executing a detailed development plan for Ooty Road, all these issues would be fixed,” he said.