Enhanced incentives led to increase in vasectomy surgeries in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Enhanced incentives and a change in mindset have increased the number of vasectomy procedures in Coimbatore district.

Due to poor response to vasectomy procedures (a male birth control method), health department officials from Coimbatore introduced an incentive of Rs 3,100 for each individual undergoing no-scalpel vasectomy surgery four years back. As a result, the number of vasectomy cases increased.

The government offered an incentive of Rs 1,100 for each man who underwent the surgery. An additional Rs 1,000 is provided from the district collector’s fund, and another Rs 1,000 is provided from private donations. Sri Devi Textiles from Coimbatore, Rotary Royals an NGO from Pollachi, and Anitha Texcot, a private firm from Tiruppur are some of the contributors of the private donations and they provide it under their CSR activity.

To promote equal participation in family planning, the government is encouraging men to participate by undergoing vasectomy. The health department is conducting no-scalpel vasectomy (NSV) camps at four government hospitals across twelve blocks in Coimbatore district throughout the year. Stressing the importance of this surgery, Vasectomy fortnight is being observed every November, and special camps are conducted. The camps are held at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), and Government hospitals at Pollachi, Sundakkamuthur, Sulur, and Mettupalayam.

M Gowri, deputy director of the Coimbatore and Tiruppur Family Welfare Department, said, “As many as 34 NSV were performed in Coimbatore between April and March of 2022-23 and 2023-24. Earlier the number was around 22 and before 2000-2021 it was in single digits. This year since April 2024, 14 vasectomies were conducted in Coimbatore, and 17 in Tiruppur. However, there are around 9,200 women undergoing birth control procedures in Coimbatore every month and when compared to that, male sterilization is too low in many districts.”

Sources from the health department said they have fixed a goal to conduct at least 50 surgeries by the end of March 2025 as in the past, the number was consistently on the rise from single digits.

A field staff said, many women are unable to undergo family planning procedures due to prior health complications, which has led to a push for men to consider vasectomy. However, due lack of awareness, women themselves discouraged their partners from undergoing this procedure and social stigma. Enhanced awareness and increased incentives have contributed to a rise in the number of men opting for vasectomies in Coimbatore and the trend is changing slowly.