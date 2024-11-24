Funds allocated for Pondy bus stand project cover various components: PSCDL

PUDUCHERRY: Amid allegations of Rs 29-crore irregularities in the New Bus Stand project, Puducherry Smart City Development Limited (PSCDL) CEO, in a statement on Saturday, clarified that the cost allocated for the initial construction covers multiple components, including the terminal building, administration block, dormitory, omni bus stand, parking areas and flooring. The project has been entrusted to the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), a Navaratna company.

The CEO said the foundation, which needs to be strong as the site was earlier a waterbody, has been designed to support future expansion up to four floors beside the ground. The initial NBCC report estimated the cost at Rs 42.29 crore for a ground-plus-one structure spanning 5,868 sq mts.

Owing to financial constraints, only the ground floor and partial first floor are being developed, he said, adding the building and essential components are being constructed with a work order of Rs 29.55 crore, awarded at nearly nine per cent below the allocated Rs 32.38 crore. Technical designs were vetted by IIT Madras, and the construction is expected to be over by eight months with the terminal building nearing completion.

Compared to the previous setup that had 32 bus bays and minimal passenger amenities, the new facility will include 46 bus bays, parking for 24 four-wheelers, 445 two-wheelers, 10 taxis, and 18 autorickshaws. It will also feature 31 shops, three restaurants, a juice shop, administrative offices, dormitories, an air-conditioned waiting hall, and smart infrastructure like intelligent information systems, solar panels, CCTV, and digital signs. The Pondicherry Municipality is also considering constructing additional floors to house shops and a theatre to further enhance public amenities.