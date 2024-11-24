Inlet, outlet channels of Krishnagiri's Mookandapalli lake restored

KRISHNAGIRI: The Hosur City Municipal Corporation (HCMC) removed encroachments and revived the inlet channel to Mookandapalli Lake, which has been a pending demand from residents. The HCMC’s works were received well.

The Mookandapalli Lake near ESI hospital, NTR Nagar, Vasantham Garden Residential Welfare Association and other areas will support the increase of water table for over 1,000 houses. Reviving the lake and its channel has been a decades-old demand from the people.

A Ganesan, president of Vasantham Garden Residential Welfare Association posted a message on a social media group in the second week of November to revive the inlet channel, following which the HCMC Commissioner HS Srikanth took it up.

Ganesan told TNIE, “The demand is long-pending and no officials prior to this has revived the inlet and outlet channel to Mookandapalli Lake. During the rainy season, over 30 houses in our area were inundated. Finally, it was revived and we also expect the outlet channel to be revived soon.”

HCMC Assistant Engineer, M Prabhakaran told TNIE that, a total of 330 metres of the channel was revived and the outlet channel will also be revived. The inlet channel for Dharga Lake was also revived.

A Lakshmanan, an environmentalist and Hosur resident said the commissioner has assured to renovate an abandoned quarry near Rayakottai road. Further illegal waste dumping in this land will be prevented.