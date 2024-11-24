Rs 100-cr remark shows dire state of AIADMK alliance, says Dy CM Udhayanidhi

TIRUCHY: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday took a dig at AIADMK over its ‘coalition negotiations’ and reiterated that DMK-led alliance is a united and winning coalition.

Referring to AIADMK treasurer Dindigul Srinivasan’s remarks that certain parties were demanding 20 constituencies and Rs 100 crore to join their coalition, Udhayanidhi said, “This reflects the dire state of the AIADMK alliance. In contrast, the DMK-led secular progressive alliance is united and has proven to be a winning coalition.”

Responding to AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami’s comments questioning his qualifications as deputy CM, Udhayanidhi retorted, “I did not attain this position by bowing to anyone in Koovathur. My rise from youth wing secretary to MLA, minister, and now deputy chief minister is built on hard work and the people’s trust. My greatest honour is being one among you.”

Highlighting the DMK’s electoral successes under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, he added, “The DMK-led coalition has won all seven elections since Stalin assumed party leadership. We will repeat this success in the 2026 Assembly election as well by winning over 200 constituencies.”

The deputy CM made the comments while addressing a gathering in Thuraiyur after unveiling a statue of DMK patriarch and former chief minister M Karunanidhi. The event, held near the Thuraiyur bus stand in Perambalur parliamentary constituency, also marked the inauguration of a DMK Youth Wing library and the Perambalur parliamentary office.

Ministers KN Nehru, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Sivasankar, Siva Meyyanathan and Raghupathi, and MP Arun Nehru were present.