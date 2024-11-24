Rs five-cr proposal sent for Cauvery Conservation Centre

DHARMAPURI: In an effort to provide visitors to Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary an insight into the diverse flora and fauna of the Cauvery basin, the forest department has sent a proposal to the state government, seeking Rs 5 crore for the establishment of the Cauvery Conservation Centre.

Dharmapuri has one of the largest forest areas in the state, spanning about 4,497 sq km. Over 38% of the district is covered by forests. To protect the diverse wildlife, the state government announced the Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary covering an area of over 68,640 hectares. To highlight the importance of this sanctuary, the Dharmapuri forest department has sent a proposal to the state government for constructing the Cauvery Conservation Centre.

Speaking to TNIE, District Forest Officer S Rajangam said, “The Centre would be set up in Hogenakkal. It would also provide insight to visitors on the diverse wildlife and fauna here. Understanding the magnificence of Cauvery would inspire people to protect wildlife, plants, herbs, and trees which are unique to the region.”

Officials in the forest department commented, “Hogenakkal attracts about 10 lakh tourists every year. But, not many people are aware of the wildlife and the fauna. There are about 35 species of mammals and 238 species of birds. Most of them only know about the dense elephant population here, but the Cauvery basin and the forest in its vicinity are home to unique species like the Leith’s softshell turtles, smooth-coated otters, marsh crocodile, and four-horned antelopes. There are also numerous birds, butterflies, insect and even herbs here. This awareness is crucial to the conservation efforts.”