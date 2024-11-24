Tiruppur farmers assured aid for dead cattle in 45 days

TIRUPPUR: Over a hundred farmers from various villages of the district on Saturday abandoned their protest after officials assured them that a compensation would be provided to livestock killed by stray dogs within 45 days.

Sources said farmers in the district have been requesting the district administration to take steps to prevent repeated attacks on livestock by stray dogs. Farmers also want compensation for the livestock that died in past attacks as they claim that about 1,000 livestock have died so far this year.

Earlier, affected farmers announced that they will hold a sit-in protest at the district collector’s office on Saturday, to press their demands. Following this, on Saturday morning, over a hundred farmers from various parts of the district gathered at Kangeyam. They had planned to march with their cattle towards the collectorate in the city. However, police stopped farmers in Veeranampalayam as a precaution.

Kangeyam Police DSP M Mayavan, Revenue Tahsildar Mohan and other officials held talks with the farmers. During this, farmers put forward various demands, especially a date for payment of compensation at market value for dead livestock. Responding to farmers, officials assured that appropriate compensation would be obtained from the state government and provided for the livestock that were killed by stray dogs, within 45 days. They assured this with a written letter.