Two lorries seized for illegal transport of food wastes from Kerala

KANNIYAKUMARI: The Arumanai police seized two mini lorries, carrying food wastes and used polythene bags from Kerala, in a two separate incidents here on Friday and Saturday. The move comes in the wake of the Kanniyakumari district police intensifying action against the vehicles illegally transporting poultry, medical and other wastes from Kerala across the state border.

As a foul smell started emanating from the lorry in Arumanai, passersby waylaid the vehicle and informed the police. Inspection revealed that the vehicle was loaded with food wastes and used polythene bags. Subsequently, the police seized the vehicle, and arrested driver K Mahesh (24). Probe is on, sources said.

In another incident, the Arumanai police seized a mini lorry loaded with used polythene bags and hotel wastes on Saturday. Two persons, identified as driver S Sainu and vehicle owner S Sindo of Kerala, were arrested. They claimed that the food wastes were being transported to a pig farm, police sources said. Further investigation is under way.

It may be noted that a vehicle transporting poultry waster was seized within the Kaliyakkavilai police limits in early November. Two persons were arrested and a case was registered under sections 123,271,272 of BNS. Meanwhile, the Kanniyakumari district police have warned that strict action will be taken against the drivers and owners of the vehicles illegally transporting poultry and medical waste into the state.