Actor Rajini hails Janaki for making Jayalalithaa AIADMK chief

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth on Sunday said former chief minister Janaki Ramachandran took a significant decision to give up her rights over the party to J Jayalalithaa realising the fact that the latter was more suitable for politics and for leading the AIADMK. Rajinikanth also recalled why he took the decision to give up the idea of entering politics.

Giving his message to mark the centenary celebrations of Janaki Ramachandran in a video message, Rajinikanth said, “After the demise of MGR, Janaki Ramachandran was forced into politics. She did not have any interest in entering politics.

Her entry into politics was an accident. She was a prisoner of circumstances then because of pressure from certain people. At that time, the AIADMK split into two and the Two Leaves, which is considered as the Brahmastram of the party, was frozen. Ultimately, the party faced a rout in the elections.”

Recalling his own attempt to enter politics, Rajinikanth said, “After I made my intention to enter politics in 2017, many people came to me with advice. Had I listened to that advice, I would have lost mental peace.”

Having said that, Rajinikanth referred to a teaching from sage Ramakrishna Paramahamsa who once said, ‘Whenever you are in need of taking a decision, consider whether that decision gives happiness to you alone or to others also’. In the same line, Janaki ammal, without asking for anyone’s advice, called in Jayalalithaa and told her that politics would not suit her and would suit only the latter because she had the guts for that and signed all papers relating to the AIADMK.”

Rajinikanth said following this, the Two Leaves symbol was restored to the AIADMK. From that moment, Janaki isolated herself from politics. “It is indeed a significant gesture. So, she deserves the centenary celebrations of this kind.”