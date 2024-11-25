After 223 years, new book reveals untold story of Veerapandiya Kattabomman’s war against British

CHENNAI: Around 223 years after he was hanged for carrying out a valiant war against the British, an evidence-rich history of the Panchalarnkurichi wars led by Veerapandiya Kattabomman and his brothers has been documented using the British’s own records.

The book titled, “The Battles of Panchalankurichi - An Unopened Diary 1792-1801 - Historical Traces from British Documents,” written by P Senthilkumar was recently released by Governor RN Ravi. It contains several previously unpublished facts referred to as circumstantial evidence for the wars fought by Kattabomman and his brothers against the British.

Panchalankurichi wars were crucial conflicts between the Poligars and the British that took place between the end of the 18th and the beginning of the 19th century.

Senthilkumar told TNIE that he aimed to separate the historical facts relating to Kattabomman from the fable and folklore that existed for centuries about the wars.

To ascertain facts, Senthilkumar spent months in the Tamil Nadu Archives which was originally called the Madras Records Office by the British. He also contacted the Buckingham Palace Museum in England and the Royal Collection Trust and the museum authorities have confirmed that the sword of Kattabomman is preserved and displayed there.