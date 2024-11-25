Coimbatore woman produces dad’s fake death certificate; sells land, held

COIMBATORE: Based on a complaint from a 76-year-old man, Singanallur police arrested his daughter and son-in-law for selling his land after producing fake death certificate to the registration department.

The accused were identified as P Malathy (39) and her husband G Praveenkumar (41), both residents of Adambakkam in Kanchipuram district.

Police said, R Boopathy (76), resident of Pilliyarkovil Street at Irugur, has two daughters and owned 32.71 cents of land worth Rs 41 lakh. His second daughter Malathy and her husband planned to sell Boopathy’s land without his permission to clear their debts. Following this, the couple prepared a fake death certificate of Boopathy and his wife prepared a fake legal heir document and sold his land on August 18.

Three months later, when Boopathy got to know about this, he inquired at the registration office and found that Malathy and her husband had cheated him. Boopathy filed a complaint at the Singanallur station. Following the inquiry, Malathy and Praveenkumar were arrested under Sections 336(3), 340(2), 316(2), 318(4) and 351(2) of BNS.