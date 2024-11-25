Concrete portion of Pamban bridge damaged exposes steel reinforcement bars

RAMANATHAPURAM: A portion from the concrete pillar of the Pamban road bridge had fallen off exposing the steel reinforcement bars. Concerned over the bridge condition, activists from Ramanathapuram urged the NH to conduct a detailed inspection of the bridge and fix the damages. Meanwhile, the official sources said that the damage does not affect the bridge in any form.

The Annai Indira Gandhi Pamban road bridge was constructed back in 1988 has about 79 pillars is about 2.3 km long connecting the mainland with Rameswaram islet. During the weekend, fishermen from the Pamban area noticed a slightly weakened portion in one of the Pamban road bridge pillars close to the shore, suddenly a portion of concrete in one of the piles of the Pamban bridge had fallen off exposing the steel reinforcement bars. As the sea waves are splashing on the exposed steel bars to the salt water, locals are worried about its condition.

Speaking to TNIE, M. Muthu Pavusal Amin, a social activist from Pamban, said, "The decades-old road bridge is the only way of connecting the Rameswaram islet with the mainland since rail operations have been halted since 2022. The damage has raised concern among the people, we could only see this pillar since it's close to the shores, we do not know the condition of the once that are in the mid sea portions. A detailed study has to be conducted to check on all the pillars and immediately conduct repair works on the damaged portions. Since the steel bars are exposed to the salty sea water it could increase the corrosion."

He added that this is the first time locals could see a portion of concrete falling off from the Pamban road bridge pillar, considering the welfare of the people the concerned department should take immediate action on it.