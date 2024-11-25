Family urges TN govt to expedite efforts to trace fisher who went missing after boat collided with submarine

KANNIYAKUMARI: With three days passing since a Kanniyakumari-based fisherman went missing in the sea after a fishing boat allegedly collided with a Navy submarine off the Goa coast, the fisher's family members urged the authorities concerned to expedite efforts to trace him.

Sources said J Jenish Mon (30) from Kottilpadu had ventured into the sea on a boat 'Marthoma' from the Munambam fishing harbour in Kochi, Kerala on November 15. When the boat was off the Goa coast on November 21, it was allegedly hit by a Navy submarine. While 11 fishers of the crew were rescued, two others including Jenismon went missing.

Speaking to TNIE, Jenish Mon's uncle L Leonson said that Jenish Mon was the boat's skipper (driver). "We are worried about him. His father Jermiyas also went fishing from Kerala in another boat, and is yet to realise that his son has gone missing in the sea," Leonson said, urging the authorities to expedite rescue efforts.

Johnson, Secretary of the Fishermen Welfare Union in Colachel, also requested the central government to speed up the rescue efforts and arrange a diving vessel to trace the fishermen, who have been missing for the last three days. When contacted, a fisheries department official said that the coast guard has been alerted to expedite the rescue efforts.