Inquiry launched after staff lock classroom with student inside for three hours at Chekkarapatti school in TN

DHARMAPURI: The school education department has launched an inquiry into the incident where a Class 2 student of Chekkarapatti panchayat union middle school was locked up for three hours inside the classroom by a staff accidentally on Thursday.

Sources said the student had fallen asleep on the bench and the staff did not notice him and locked the room after school hours. As he did not return home even after a long time, the boy’s parents went to the school to check on him and found the school locked.

His father contacted school staff who rushed to the school and opened the classroom to find the child unconscious. Parents rescued the child and after first aid, he was taken home.

Sources in the School Education Department said, “The parents did not lodge a complaint regarding the incident as it was a inadvertent mistake. Teachers apologised to the parents and residents for the negligence. The department came to know about the incident on Saturday and has sought an explanation.”