Intense rain likely in TN coastal districts for five days due to deep depression: IMD

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's coastal and delta districts are likely to experience intense rainfall activity for the next five days from November 26 due to a deep depression, which is moving towards Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said on Monday.

Under its influence heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, and Chengalpattu districts.