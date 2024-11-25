Man’s torso dumped in sack, retrieved from quarry pond in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: The decapitated and limbless body of a man was found dumped inside a sack, floating on a pond at an abandoned quarry near Vanur on Saturday, said Vanur police, who are probing the matter.

According to police, a team from Vanur police station, accompanied by fire and rescue personnel from Vanur fire station, retrieved the sack from a pond near Roja Hill in Thiruvakarai. Upon opening the sack, they found the torso of a man.

A tattoo bearing the name 'Kasturi' in Tamil, was observed on the left side of the chest. The corpse was sent to a medical college hospital in Puducherry for autopsy. District Superintendent of Police, Dr Deepak Siwach, inspected the scene. Forensic and fingerprint experts collected evidence from the location, police sources said.

Vanur police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. "The deceased appears to be aged between 25 and 35 years. We are verifying records of missing persons from Villupuram, neighbouring districts, and Puducherry to identify the individual," a police official said.

The police have requested anyone with information about the deceased to contact Villupuram SP office at 04146-222172 or Vanur Police Station at 9498100528.