Opposition envies DMK’s schemes, wants our alliance to split, says Dy CM Udhayanidhi

MAYILADUTHURAI: Opposition leader Edappadi Palaniswami is waiting for the DMK alliance to split but the DMK will again form a winning alliance for the next assembly election, said Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin while addressing a public gathering in Nagapattinam on Sunday.

While addressing the gathering at a wedding, Udhayanidhi said, “Edappadi K Palaniswami cannot digest the fact that we are naming the government schemes after Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi). He is waiting for our alliance to break apart. However, like in the previous elections, our leader (MK Stalin) will again form a winning secular alliance acceptable by people of the state for the upcoming election.”

Udhayanidhi elaborated on various schemes the DMK is implementing for women. He said. “Our model schemes like Magalir Urimai Thittam are being adapted in other states. Our Dravidian model government is bolstering the financial stability of women. However, opposition parties are jealous.”

At a party event Udhayanidhi distributed welfare aids to beneficiaries like farmers and fishers on behalf of the party. He also attended a meeting where he discussed with functionaries from DMK and its wings about party activities. He also reviewed the construction of ‘Thalapathi Arivalayam’ party office in Nagapattinam.

The deputy chief minister also inspected the ongoing development works at the Nagore Dargah in Nagore under the state support. While addressing the press in Nagore, Udhayanidhi said the state government is making necessary arrangements for the upcoming annual Kanduri festival at Nagore.