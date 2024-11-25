Probe on after Pudukkotai man dies in police custody

PUDUKKOTTAI: The death of a 36-year-old man who was detained by police over drug links is under scrutiny by the judicial magistrate.

A case has been registered at the Pudukkottai station under BNSS Section 196 (suspicious death), stating that the man, Vignesh, died due to health complications during inquiry.

Police said Vignesh died early Saturday morning while being transported to the Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital by the police after he experienced a health issue. He was being shifted in a police vehicle along with 12 persons who were caught after a raid on Friday night.

Earlier a special police team which conducted the raid after a tip-off detained 13 persons including Vignesh on suspicion of using drugs. On Sunday morning, Judicial Magistrate (in-charge) A Vijayabharathi visited the Pudukkottai hospital and inspected Vignesh’s body. The magistrate conducted inquiries with his family members who were present at the hospital.

The magistrate ordered an x-ray to ascertain if there were any internal injuries.

Vignesh’s body was handed over to his family. The remaining detainees were presented in court and remanded to the Pudukkottai district jail.