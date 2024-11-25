Tamil Nadu government tells all schools to observe awareness week on child abuse

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has directed schools across the state to observe awareness week against child abuse from November 25 to 29. This comes after TNIE had reported that initiatives mandated by a 2021 government order, including the formation of safety committees and awareness programmes, largely remain only on paper in many schools.

As part of the awareness week, house heads will explain the Manavar Manasu scheme during the morning assembly. Under the scheme, complaint boxes have been placed in government schools for students to submit grievances anonymously. Schools have also been directed to ensure the Student Safeguarding Advisory Committee is functional.

The committee comprises headmaster, two teachers, two PTA members or parents, a school management committee member, a non-teaching staff member, and optionally, a member from outside the school. This committee must conduct a one-day awareness programme for parents on November 28 or 29 and compliance reports must be submitted to the chief educational officer.

Grievances received in the complaint boxes should also be addressed during these meetings. In cases of sexual abuse complaints received through the complaint box, the committee must immediately contact the helpline numbers 14417 or 1098.

The department has asked CEOs to submit reports with details on the number of schools that conducted committee meetings and action taken on complaint box grievances. Furthermore, all high and higher secondary headmasters in government and private schools in Chennai have to attend a legal awareness seminar on Pocso Act on November 26.

However, activists said that the department should come up with a comprehensive school safety plan. “The department has to engage with child rights activists with the help of the social welfare department instead of conducting one-time events. Only this would help prevent abuse of children in government and private schools,” said a child rights activist.