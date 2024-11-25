Tapioca price drops to Rs 5k per tonne, Dharmapuri farmers seek meet with sago units

DHARMAPURI: Tapioca farmers have urged the Dharmapuri administration to convene a tripartite meeting with sago companies to increase procurement price from Rs 5,000 per tonne.

Tapioca is cultivated in Dharmapuri in over 14,000 hectares and 4.10 lakh tonnes are produced. Last year sago companies procured tapioca at the rate of Rs 12,000 per tonne. However this year the price had dropped to Rs 5000 per tonne. Stating that this price is not profitable, farmers urged the administration to organise a tripartite meeting between farmers, sago industries and government representatives to discuss revision of prices.

Speaking to TNIE, K Saminathan, a farmer from Harur said, “Tapioca cultivation has been affected by mealy bugs and other pests. this has led to production being severely affected in some parts. especially in areas around Jammanahalli Annamalaihalli, Kokkarapatti and other area. So the quality is affected.

The price of tapioca is determined by the starch content and ours provide good starch. But we do not get a fair price. We spend about Rs 12,000 to 15,000 per acre and the low price does not bring profits.”

Another farmer K Thirumalai from Harur said, “Sago industries determine the prices, it is the only market where farmers can sell their produce. As an acre produces about 20 tonnes, selling them loosely in the market is not suitable for farmers. Also, we do not have sago industries in Dharmapuri and have to sell sago industries in Salem. These private companies are driving prices low.”

Thirumalai added, “We need to have a dialogue in a tripartite meeting not only to increase procurement price, but also to know what kind of variety will fetch prices. Further also hope to bring sago industries in the district for the welfare of farmers.”

Horticulture department officials told TNIE, “There has been no large scale mealy bug infestation in the district. Only some small pockets may have been affacted there, but there is no cause for concern. We will investigate the matter.” Regarding the demand for tripartite meeting, the officials said they would look into it.