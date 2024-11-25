Thiruma turns down invite to share Ambedkar book launch dais with Vijay

CHENNAI: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan has turned down the invite for the release of a book containing essays on BR Ambedkar which is expected to have TVK founder Vijay also on the stage, VCK sources confirmed. This comes in the wake of rumours on social media of a possible alliance between VCK and TVK.

VCK sources said, “Thirumavalavan did not say ‘I will not participate in the event’ but suggested holding separate events for himself and Vijay at separate locations in Chennai and Madurai. It is up to the organisers of the event to decide, but we hear the organisers have decided to hold the event with Vijay.”

Sources said it would be more appropriate for Thirumavalavan to release the book because he is an Ambedkarite, while Vijay is only a celebrity. “In the past year, six or seven books on Ambedkar were published by international houses. Ambedkar is a brand and is not a commodity to sell using a popular person. So, it is only apt that Thirumavalavan releases the book,” a VCK source said.

The event has been scheduled for December 6. Earlier this month, Thirumavalavan had said the event was originally planned on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14. He said he would decide on attending the event after discussing with cadre.