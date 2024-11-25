Trivandrum English Literary Club to foster love for literature

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A new community-driven initiative, the Trivandrum English Literary Club (TELC), has been launched at the SPS Library in Vattiyoorkavu with the goal of fostering a deeper appreciation for English and literature.

The club aims to unite a diverse range of individuals—from students seeking to improve their communication skills to literary enthusiasts looking for creative expression—by offering a space for learning, discussion, and cultural exchange.

TELC president P Nandakumar Menon emphasised the club’s role in helping members enhance their language skills for personal and professional growth, particularly in areas such as travel, business, and career advancement. The club will offer a variety of engaging programmes to enrich its members’ literary and linguistic experience.

Monthly seminars, discussions, and debates will explore a wide range of topics related to language and literature. Notable initiatives include a poetry anthology highlighting local talent, open mic sessions for poets, and literary competitions in poetry, fiction, and prose. TELC will also feature a “Writer of the Month” programme, providing in-depth discussions on notable authors and their works.

Additional programmes will include comparative readings of English writers, explorations of new literary forms, and debates from ecocritical and postcolonial perspectives. As the club grows, it plans to extend its reach throughout Thiruvananthapuram by offering spoken and written English classes, as well as providing a platform for members to publish their work through an online magazine and an annual publication.

Inaugurated last week by K C Vikraman, chairman of TRIDA, TELC promises to become a vibrant space for anyone passionate about the English language and its literary traditions.

Variety of programmes planned

